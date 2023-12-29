Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $267,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Xylem were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $114.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

