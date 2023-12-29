Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $351,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $163.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

