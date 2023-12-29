Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Makes New $577,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

OKE stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.