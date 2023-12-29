TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,977,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TCON opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

