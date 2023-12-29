TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

