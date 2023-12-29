TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,018.50

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,018.50 and last traded at $1,013.05, with a volume of 10434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,012.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $944.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

