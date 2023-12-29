Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Michael Beasley Sells 381 Shares of Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$12,843.51.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
TSE:TSU opened at C$33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 225.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.29.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.6390008 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
