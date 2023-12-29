Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 35.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 347,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 423,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,298. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.