Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. 342,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,517. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

