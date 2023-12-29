Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $232.65. 121,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $236.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

