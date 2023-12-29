Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.19 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 135,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

