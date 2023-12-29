Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

KMB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.25. 202,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

