Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

