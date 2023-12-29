Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3,968.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

McKesson stock traded up $5.85 on Friday, hitting $463.35. 60,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

