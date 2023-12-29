Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 69,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. 198,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,306. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

