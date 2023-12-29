Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 913,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

