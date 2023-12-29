Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,485 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. 576,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

