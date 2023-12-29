Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 848 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 697,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

