TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TuanChe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TuanChe stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,682. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Institutional Trading of TuanChe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TuanChe during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TuanChe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.