Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.