U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 332,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,308,872. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.