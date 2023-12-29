U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GPC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

