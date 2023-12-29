U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 47,947 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,947 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 4,113,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,319,691. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

