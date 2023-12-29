U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $42.68. 1,148,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

