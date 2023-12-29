U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

