U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28,379 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 747,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,334. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

