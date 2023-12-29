U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 47,846 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 123,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,528. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

