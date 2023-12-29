U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

