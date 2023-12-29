U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.86 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 841.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,970 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.4% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 919.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 888.3% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 84,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 906.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 852.7% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 919.4% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

RYT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.83. 252,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

