U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.27. 164,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

