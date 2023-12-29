U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 957,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,719,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.