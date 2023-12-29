U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PXD traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $224.72. 157,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

