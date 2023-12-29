U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.4% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 571,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 1,452,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,465. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

