U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. 129,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,417. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.