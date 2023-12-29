U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,963 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.17. 73,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

