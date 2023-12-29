U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23,925 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 265,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,283. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $56.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

