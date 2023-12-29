U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 93,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

