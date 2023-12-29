U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $86.19. 197,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,793. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

