U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,547 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.21. 100,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,497. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
