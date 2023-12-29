U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,586 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $214.83. 141,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,302. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.84. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

