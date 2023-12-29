Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 3,615 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 309,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

