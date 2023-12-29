Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.91 and its 200-day moving average is $260.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

