Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 375 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 305,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

