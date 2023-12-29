Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 5,750 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 56.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,019. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

