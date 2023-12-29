Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 198,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

