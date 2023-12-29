Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,677,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.