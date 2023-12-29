Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.19. 222,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,437. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.