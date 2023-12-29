Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 158,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,677. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

