Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

