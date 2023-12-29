Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 2.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 590,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.